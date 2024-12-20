Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Deliver Keynote Address at UN on World Meditation Day

Bangalore: In a historic moment for global mindfulness and unity, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian, is all set to deliver the keynote address at the United Nations headquarters on December 20, 2024, at the inaugural World Meditation Day.

The event, organized by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, commemorates the UN General Assembly's recent unanimous resolution declaring December 21 as World Meditation Day.

Themed “Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony,” this occasion underscores the transformative benefits of meditation for fostering peace, mental well-being, and societal harmony.

Following his keynote, Gurudev will guide a live, global meditation session on December 21, inviting millions worldwide to participate in “World Meditates with Gurudev.”

Key Event Highlights

Millions are set to participate in Gurudev’s guided meditation session, a global event commemorating the Winter Solstice, a moment of renewal and introspection. Scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2024, the session will begin at 9:30 AM EST, 2:30 PM GMT, and 8:00 PM IST. This transformative experience will be streamed live on YouTube, offering individuals across the world an opportunity to connect, reflect, and rejuvenate under Gurudev’s guidance.

Why World Meditation Day Matters

The United Nations’ recognition of World Meditation Day highlights the practice's universal potential to address contemporary global challenges, including stress, violence, and societal discord. “The recognition of meditation by the United Nations is a profound step forward,” said Gurudev. “Meditation nurtures the soul, calms the mind, and offers solutions to modern challenges.”

Over the past 43 years, Gurudev has championed meditation as a tool for mental clarity, emotional resilience, and global harmony. His efforts have spanned 180 countries, where he has facilitated stress relief and peace-building initiatives.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Global Impact

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s work in fostering peace and dialogue has garnered international acclaim. He has mediated in conflict zones such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, and Venezuela and played a pivotal role in ending Colombia’s 52-year-long conflict between FARC and the government. In India, his mediation in the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir dispute underscored his ability to cultivate understanding among deeply divided communities.