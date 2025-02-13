'Step down! Killer Yunus': Protest Against Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Outside Blair House in US

Washington: People, rallying under the banner of the Awami League and its sister organizations, raised slogans against Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus outside Blair House in Washington, DC, where PM Modi is staying.

The protestors were seen raising slogans against Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, chanting, “Step down, step down! Killer Yunus, killer Yunus.”

Hindu community members from New York organized a protest in front of the White House to raise awareness about the ongoing genocide against Hindus in Bangladesh.

One of the protestor was quoted saying, "Since August 5, when Dr Mohd Yunus has been representing terrorist group of Bangladesh unconstitutionally, our minority group in Bangladesh - especially Hindus have been affected and killed...This terrorist group doesn't believe in secular democracy. We want fair justice... Donald Trump and Narendra Modi are here. We want their attention...so people can practice their democratic rights..."

In addition to calling attention to the violence, the protest also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Chinmay Prabhu. Protestors highlighted the urgency of addressing both the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and the unjust detention of Chinmay Prabhu.

The protest featured speeches from Hindu activists, urging the U.S. government to take action against the violence in Bangladesh and support religious freedom for Hindus. Participants, including families and friends, united to stand in solidarity and demand justice.