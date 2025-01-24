Search icon
  • Storm Eowyn Forces Millions Indoors in UK, Ireland: Flights Cancelled, Schools Closed

Published 16:37 IST, January 24th 2025

Storm Eowyn Forces Millions Indoors in UK, Ireland: Flights Cancelled, Schools Closed

Ireland was hit with wind gusts of 114 miles (183 kilometers) an hour, the strongest on record, as a winter storm battered the country & northern parts of UK

Reported by: Digital Desk
A fierce storm is lashing Ireland and Scotland with record winds, downing power lines | Image: AP

London: Ireland was hit with wind gusts of 114 miles (183 kilometers) an hour, the strongest on record, as a winter storm battered the country and northern parts of the U.K. on Friday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

Schools were closed, trains halted and hundreds of flights canceled in the Republic of Ireland, neighboring Northern Ireland and Scotland as the system, named Storn Éowyn by weather authorities, roared in.

'Rare Red Weather Warning Issued

Forecasters issued a rare “red” weather warning, meaning danger to life, for Friday across the whole island of Ireland and central and southwest Scotland.

“Please just stay at home if you can,” Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill said on BBC Radio Ulster. “We’re in the eye of the storm now. We are in the period of the red alert.”

Scottish Parliament Shut

The Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh shut its doors and Scottish First Minister John Swinney said: “We have to be clear. People should not travel.”

More than 700,000 homes and businesses in Ireland and almost 100,000 in Northern Ireland were without power due to “unprecedented, widespread and extensive” damage to electricity infrastructure, the Irish Electricity Supply Board said.

Ireland’s weather office, Met Eireann, said 114 mile an hour gusts were recorded at Mace Head on the west coast, beating a record of 113 miles (182 kilometers) an hour set in 1945.

Part of the storm’s energy originated with the system that brought historic snowfall along the Gulf Coast of the U.S., said Jason Nicholls, lead international forecaster at the private weather company AccuWeather.

The storm is being propelled by the jet stream and is being fed by energy in upper levels of the atmosphere. A rapid drop in air pressure is expected and could make Éowyn a bomb cyclone, which happens when a storm’s pressure drops 24 millibars in 24 hours.

Scientists say pinpointing the exact influence of climate change on a storm is challenging, but all storms are happening in an atmosphere that is warming abnormally fast due to human-released pollutants like carbon dioxide and methane.

Updated 16:37 IST, January 24th 2025

