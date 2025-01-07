Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Strong Earthquake Strikes Western China Region Near Nepal Border, 36 Killed

Published 09:49 IST, January 7th 2025

Strong Earthquake Strikes Western China Region Near Nepal Border, 36 Killed

A strong earthquake shook a mountainous region in western China near Nepal on Tuesday morning, killing at least thirty-six people.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Strong Earthquake Strikes Western China Region Near Nepal Border, 9 Killed | Image: X

Beijing: A strong earthquake shook a mountainous region in western China near Nepal on Tuesday morning, killing at least thirty-six people. 

Earthquake Strikes Western China 

State broadcaster CCTV cited the Ministry of Emergency Management for the death toll but did not give details on the casualties.

The magnitude 7.1 quake struck in a mountainous area in the Tibet region, near the border with Nepal, at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

Death toll rises to 36 after M6.8 quake hits Xizang.

Videos of the earthquake in China have surfaced on social media. 

China's earthquake monitoring agency recorded the magnitude as 6.8. The average altitude in the area around the epicenter is about 4,200 meters (13,800 feet), CCTV said.

The CCTV online report said there were a handful of communities within 5 kilometers of the epicentre, which was 380 kilometers (240 miles) from Lhasa, the capital of Tibet.

With Agency Inputs

Updated 10:02 IST, January 7th 2025

Earthquake

