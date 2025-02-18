Search icon
  Sun, Sand & Sizzle: Rio Hits Record Heat, Beaches Become Escape Zones

Updated 19:39 IST, February 18th 2025

Sun, Sand & Sizzle: Rio Hits Record Heat, Beaches Become Escape Zones

The temperature hit 44 degrees Celsius in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, the highest in a decade. It broke the previous record of 43.8°C .

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rio de Janeiro recorded its hottest day in a decade | Image: AP

Brasilia: A heat wave stifling Brazil set new records on Monday, with Rio de Janeiro's temperature hitting 44 degrees Celsius, the highest in a decade, the weather department said.

According to officials, it was the highest temperature since the southeastern Brazilian city started a climate alert system just over 10 years ago. 

The second-highest was 43.8°C in November 2023, they added.

Rio de Janeiro Records Hottest Day in Decade

The authorities said that several measures have been taken to counter extreme heat in the upcoming days. 

Officials said that hydration stations are being set up and measures are being taken to boost the public health system.

Amid the heightened temperatures, several residents flocked to the beaches to cool off.

No Impact on Carnival Festivals 

Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes has ruled out canceling Carnival festivities that ramp up over the coming weeks. He urged the revelers to take precautions.

Earlier in November 2023, a Taylor Swift fan died during her Eras Tour concert in Rio due to excessive heat. Following the incident, several precautionary measures have been put in place from time to time, officials said.   
 

Published 19:39 IST, February 18th 2025

