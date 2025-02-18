Sun, Sand & Sizzle: Rio Hits Record Heat, Beaches Become Escape Zones

Brasilia: A heat wave stifling Brazil set new records on Monday, with Rio de Janeiro's temperature hitting 44 degrees Celsius, the highest in a decade, the weather department said.

According to officials, it was the highest temperature since the southeastern Brazilian city started a climate alert system just over 10 years ago.

The second-highest was 43.8°C in November 2023, they added.

Rio de Janeiro Records Hottest Day in Decade

The authorities said that several measures have been taken to counter extreme heat in the upcoming days.

Officials said that hydration stations are being set up and measures are being taken to boost the public health system.

Amid the heightened temperatures, several residents flocked to the beaches to cool off.

No Impact on Carnival Festivals

Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes has ruled out canceling Carnival festivities that ramp up over the coming weeks. He urged the revelers to take precautions.