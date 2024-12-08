Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Syrian President Nowhere To Be Found In Damascus Amidst Invasion, Says Report

Published 00:20 IST, December 8th 2024

Syrian President Nowhere To Be Found In Damascus Amidst Invasion, Says Report

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has reportedly gone underground and is being seen nowhere in Damascus, claims report.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad | Image: AP

Damascus: Amidst a massive invasion in Syria and reports of the capturing of several cities, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has reportedly gone underground and is being seen nowhere in Damascus, CNN confirmed the reports citing sources. These claims have surfaced amidst an official statement from the Syrian President's office, which stated that Assad hadn't fled the capital city of Damascus. 

The official line of the Syrian president’s office is that Assad hasn’t fled the capital. However, a source with knowledge of the situation tells CNN that Assad isn’t at any of the locations in the city where you’d expect to find him.

Assad’s Presidential Guard are no longer deployed at his usual place of residence, as they would be if he was there, the source said, fueling speculation he may have escaped Damascus.

Traditionally, this guard detail would provide Assad’s inner cordon of security, and some of them would be expected to travel with the president when he is on the move.

According to the source, rebel forces have no solid intelligence on Assad’s location and are continuing their efforts to find him.

Updated 00:20 IST, December 8th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.