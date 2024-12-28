Taliban Retaliates Against Pakistan’s Airstrikes, Targets Border Positions

In a significant escalation of tensions, Afghan Taliban forces launched strikes on Pakistani border positions, Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry announced on Saturday. The attacks, which the ministry described as targeting “several points beyond the hypothetical line,” were in response to Pakistani airstrikes earlier this week that killed 46 people, mostly women and children, in Afghanistan's Paktika province.

The “hypothetical line” refers to the disputed Durand Line, a border drawn by British colonial authorities in the 19th century that Afghanistan has never recognized.

According to Taliban officials, the retaliatory strikes targeted Pakistani military posts in the Kurram and North Waziristan tribal districts. Both sides reportedly used heavy weaponry, with locals in Kurram confirming early-morning exchanges of fire on Saturday.

“The Islamic Emirate will not leave this cowardly act unanswered, but rather considers the defense of its territory and sovereignty to be its inalienable right,” the Taliban said in a statement.

Rising Casualties Amid Escalating Tensions

While the exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed, Taliban sources claim the strikes resulted in losses on the Pakistani side. A Pakistani paramilitary soldier was reportedly killed, and seven others were injured in earlier cross-border clashes.

Pakistani officials have yet to comment on the recent strikes. However, Islamabad previously justified its airstrikes as targeting hideouts linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group responsible for numerous attacks in Pakistan.

Strained Relations on the Durand Line

The cross-border violence highlights the fragile relationship between the two neighbors. Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan of harboring militants who carry out attacks on its soil—a claim the Afghan Taliban denies.

Taliban officials insist the latest strikes were a direct response to Pakistan’s airstrikes, which the group alleges killed civilians. “Several points beyond the hypothetical line, serving as centers and hideouts for malicious elements and their supporters, were targeted,” Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry said.

The airstrikes had sparked protests in Afghanistan, with hundreds condemning Pakistan’s actions. Meanwhile, Taliban social media accounts warned that the situation could worsen if Islamabad continues targeting Afghan territory.