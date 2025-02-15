‘If You’re Running In Fear…’: JD Vance Lectures Europe On Free Speech, Illegal Immigration

Munich: US Vice President JD Vance lectured Europe on free speech and illegal immigration during a security dialogue in Germany’s Munich saying the threat to the continent is not from outside but it’s internal.

Vance warned European officials and its elected members saying, “The threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia. It’s not China. It’s not any other external actor.”

“What I worry about is the threat from within — the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America,” Vance remarked.

‘American won’t be able to help Europe if…’: JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance further said that if Europe is running in fear of their own voters then there’s nothing America can do for them.

Why Europe is being bashed on free speech, illegal immigration

For years now, several European nations, baring a few smart ones, have extended an extra liberal policy on free speech and accepting illegal migrants especially from nations who subscribe to the ideology of islamic fundamentalists, creating an atmosphere of fear and change in demography across the continent.

Ever since Europe adopted to ultra-liberal or woke mindset, the incidents of mass shootings, public attacks have seen an alarming rise.

Over the time, many analysts have predicted that the time is not too far when Europe would produce far more fundamentalists than any other nation in the world.

The vice president also warned the European officials against illegal migration, saying that the electorate didn’t vote to open “floodgates to millions of unvetted immigrants" and referencing an attack Thursday in Munich where the suspect is a 24-year-old Afghan who arrived in Germany as an asylum-seeker in 2016.

The violence left more than 30 people injured and appears to have had an Islamic extremist motive.

If seen in this backdrop, Vice President JD Vance’s warning to Europe seems to be holding the ground.