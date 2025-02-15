Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • ‘If You’re Running In Fear…’: JD Vance Lectures Europe On Free Speech, Illegal Immigration

Updated 00:57 IST, February 15th 2025

‘If You’re Running In Fear…’: JD Vance Lectures Europe On Free Speech, Illegal Immigration

US Vice President JD Vance has warned Europe that if its running in fear of its own voters than there is nothing America can do about it.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
United States Vice-President JD Vance addresses the audience during the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany | Image: AP

Munich: US Vice President JD Vance lectured Europe on free speech and illegal immigration during a security dialogue in Germany’s Munich saying the threat to the continent is not from outside but it’s internal.

Vance warned European officials and its elected members saying, “The threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia. It’s not China. It’s not any other external actor.”

“What I worry about is the threat from within — the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America,” Vance remarked.

‘American won’t be able to help Europe if…’: JD Vance  

US Vice President JD Vance further said that if Europe is running in fear of their own voters then there’s nothing America can do for them.

Why Europe is being bashed on free speech, illegal immigration 

For years now, several European nations, baring a few smart ones, have extended an extra liberal policy on free speech and accepting illegal migrants especially from nations who subscribe to the ideology of islamic fundamentalists, creating an atmosphere of fear and change in demography across the continent.

Ever since Europe adopted to ultra-liberal or woke mindset, the incidents of mass shootings, public attacks have seen an alarming rise.

Over the time, many analysts have predicted that the time is not too far when Europe would produce far more fundamentalists than any other nation in the world.

The vice president also warned the European officials against illegal migration, saying that the electorate didn’t vote to open “floodgates to millions of unvetted immigrants" and referencing an attack Thursday in Munich where the suspect is a 24-year-old Afghan who arrived in Germany as an asylum-seeker in 2016.

The violence left more than 30 people injured and appears to have had an Islamic extremist motive.

If seen in this backdrop, Vice President JD Vance’s warning to Europe seems to be holding the ground.

With inputs from AP

Published 00:57 IST, February 15th 2025

Recommended

10 Devotees Heading to Maha Kumbh Killed After Car-Bus Collision
India News
When Will the World End? Here's What Isaac Newton's 1704 Prediction Says
Viral News
Railways to Run Special Vande Bharat Via Prayagraj from Today | LIVE
India News
Barack & Michelle Shut Divorce Buzz With Mushy Valentine's Day Posts
World News
IIT JAM Answer Key 2025: Released at joaps.iitd.ac.in, Check Direct Link
Education News
119 Indian Immigrants Deported from US, to Land in Amritsar Today
India News
'PAK's Bubble Has Burst Ahead of CT 25': Former Cricketer SLAMS Rizwan
SportFit
Trump Reiterates Call on Hamas to Release Israeli Hostages Today
World News
Kolhapur Records 1st Death of GBS, Active Cases in Maha Rises to 207
India News
WATCH | Kohli BIGGER Star Than Babar in PAK? Viral Video is PROOF!
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: