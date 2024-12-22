Three Survive Plane Crash in Russia's Kamchatka After Three-Day Ordeal

New Delhi, India: Three individuals aboard a small plane that made an emergency landing in Russia's remote Kamchatka region have been found alive and well after three-day search, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The rescue operation concluded when a helicopter located the An-2 aircraft, despite challenging weather conditions in Kamchatka.

The An-2 aircraft, carrying commercial goods, was forced to land on snow after a sudden build-up of ice caused it to lose speed. Nikolai Sepko, a local official, shared on Telegram that the trio onboard survived with minimal supplies.

"They had very little food, and to survive the freezing nights, they dug a hole in the snow to stay warm," Sepko wrote.

Andrei Mitasov, one of the survivors, recounted the harrowing experience to RT television.