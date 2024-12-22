Published 23:04 IST, December 22nd 2024
Three Survive Plane Crash in Russia's Kamchatka After Three-Day Ordeal
The rescue operation concluded when a helicopter located the An-2 aircraft, despite challenging weather conditions in Kamchatka.
- World News
New Delhi, India: Three individuals aboard a small plane that made an emergency landing in Russia's remote Kamchatka region have been found alive and well after three-day search, officials confirmed on Sunday.
The An-2 aircraft, carrying commercial goods, was forced to land on snow after a sudden build-up of ice caused it to lose speed. Nikolai Sepko, a local official, shared on Telegram that the trio onboard survived with minimal supplies.
"They had very little food, and to survive the freezing nights, they dug a hole in the snow to stay warm," Sepko wrote.
Andrei Mitasov, one of the survivors, recounted the harrowing experience to RT television.
"Inside the aircraft, we stayed warm by lighting fuel and rationing the small amount of food we had. We activated the emergency beacon, prayed, and held on to hope for a miracle," Mitasov said.
