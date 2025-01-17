Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok & More: Key Takeaways From Trump-Xi's 'Very Good' Call

Beijing: US President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were speaking on the phone late Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The conversation comes ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Monday. The U.S.-China relationship is expected to be one of the main focuses of Trump’s second term, with tensions between the two superpowers looming in the areas of trade, technology and the self-ruled island of Taiwan, among other things.

The president-elect confirmed on Truth Social that he had spoken with Xi and said “the call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A.”

Trump said they talked about trade, fentanyl and TikTok, among other things.

“President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!” he said.

Trump has threatened to slap tariffs of 60% on all Chinese imports into the US But he has also in the past praised his relationship with Xi and has suggested China could help mediate international crises such as the war in Ukraine.

Trump said in a December interview on “Meet the Press” that he had been communicating with Xi since he won the election.

Trump in the interview said he has "a very good relationship” with China’s leader. He said they did had not discussed Taiwan but discussed other issues.

Jinping Will Send Special Representative to Trump's Inauguration

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, but he is sending Vice President Han Zheng as his special representative.

The decision, announced Friday in China by the foreign ministry, came more than a month after Trump extended the unusual invitation to Xi, a break from tradition since no heads of state have previously made an official visit to the U.S. for the inauguration.

“We stand ready to work with the new U.S. government to enhance dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly pursue a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relations and find the right way for the two countries to get along with each other," the ministry's spokesperson said when announcing the decision.

Other foreign leaders have spoken about being invited to Trump's inauguration, including Argentinian President Javier Milei and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni. The offices of Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa and Paraguayan President Santiago Peña have also said they were invited and were planning to attend.

Sun Yun, director of the China program at the Washington-based think tank Stimson Center, said the move by Xi means “China is willing to forego protocol and cater to what Trump wants."

“It indicates that China is willing to talk, negotiate and make efforts to reach deals,” Sun wrote.

Danny Russel, vice president for international security and diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said Beijing is hedging by sending Han instead of Xi.

“Zero chance that Xi Jinping would allow himself to be potted plant at Donald Trump’s triumphal coronation. At the same time, ensuring that China extends enough courtesy to avoid bruising Trump’s ego,” Russel wrote. Han's mission, the former American diplomat said, is “symbolic, not substantive.”

The dispatch of Han comes as the U.S.-China rivalry is set to intensify. Several of Trump's nominees for key Cabinet positions are known China hawks, including Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who was nominated as secretary of state. Rubio called China “the most potent, dangerous and near-peer adversary this nation has ever confronted” during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, when members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee urged Rubio to make countering China a top priority.

Beijing prefers leader-level talks, which it believes could help guide the bilateral relations, while Trump likes to deal with world leaders directly.