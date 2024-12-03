Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 07:49 IST, December 3rd 2024

Trudeau Told Trump US Would Also Suffer if Tariffs Imposed: Report

LeBlanc mentioned that the two leaders discussed the US tariff plan during a dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Justin Trudeau meets Donald Trump in Florida to discuss bilateral issues | Image: X

Toronto: Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc stated that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Donald Trump that imposing tariffs on Canadian goods would also negatively impact Americans.

LeBlanc mentioned that the two leaders discussed the US tariff plan during a dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.

"The prime minister of course spoke about the importance of protecting the Canadian economy and Canadian workers from tariffs, but we also discussed with our American friends the negative impact that those tariffs could have on their economy, on affordability in the United States as well," the Canadian minister who is also responsible for border security said.

However, after dinner at Trump's, Trudeau returned home without any assurances to the president-elect on whether he back away from threatened tariffs on all products from the major American trading partner. Meanwhile, Trump called the talks productive but showed no signs of backing off from his plan, which Canada views as unfairly treating it the same as Mexico in terms of drug and migrant flow into the US.

'Stop this Invasion': Trump Vows 25% Tariff

This development comes after US president-elect Trump said that he would impose a sweeping 25 per cent tariff on everything imported from Mexico and Canada, with the prices increasing that could follow his campaign to promise to give Americans a break from inflation.

Taking to his platform Truth Social, Trump announced an additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, citing Beijing’s alleged failure to execute drug dealers and curb fentanyl exports to the US.

He vowed these tariffs would take effect on the first day of his administration, remaining in place until “Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country”

Trump further claimed that Canada and Mexico had the “absolute right and power” to address US border concerns, implicitly urging both nations to increase border patrol efforts.

Trudeau Rejects Trump's Plan

However, Trudeau, speaking from Parliament Hill, dismissed the proposed tariffs as “unproductive and counter to the spirit of partnership that has defined the North American relationship.”

“These unilateral actions threaten to undermine the economic ties that benefit millions of workers and families on both sides of the border,” he said.

"Canada remains committed to working with the United States and Mexico to address shared challenges, including migration and the opioid crisis. However, we will not be coerced into policy changes that do not reflect our values or sovereignty," Trudeau added.

(With inputs from AP)

 

Updated 07:49 IST, December 3rd 2024

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.