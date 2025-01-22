Trump Administration Cancels Travel for Refugees Already Cleared to Resettle in US

Washington: Refugees who had been approved to travel to the United States before a January 27 deadline suspending America's refugee resettlement program have had their travel plans cancelled by the Trump administration.

Thousands of refugees are now stranded at various locations around the globe.

The suspension was in an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Monday. It left open the possibility that people who had undergone the lengthy process to be approved as refugees and permitted to come to the US, and had flights booked before that deadline, might still be able to get in under the wire.