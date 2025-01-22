Search icon
Published 17:50 IST, January 22nd 2025

Trump Administration Directs All Federal Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Staff Be Put On Leave

President Donald Trump's administration is directing that all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on paid leave.

Donald Trump | Image: X

President Donald Trump's administration is directing that all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on paid leave, and that agencies develop plans to lay them off, according to a memo Tuesday from the Office of Personnel Management.

The memo follows an executive order Trump signed on his first day ordering a sweeping dismantling of the federal government’s diversity and inclusion programs that could touch on everything from anti-bias training to funding for minority farmers and homeowners.

 

Updated 17:50 IST, January 22nd 2025

