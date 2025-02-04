Trump Jr in Hot Water Over Alleged Shooting of Rare Duck in Venice

Rome: Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, is facing allegations of violating Italian and European Union environmental laws after reportedly hunting ducks near Venice in December, according to two Italian Green party lawmakers.

Andrea Zanoni, a member of the Veneto regional assembly, and Luana Zanella, a national parliamentarian, have each filed parliamentary questions urging regional and national authorities to investigate the alleged offence.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Zanoni claimed he had reviewed footage showing Trump Jr. hunting in a "Natura 2000" EU conservation zone within the Venice lagoon, with a dead ruddy shelduck— a protected species— visible nearby.

"The video shows Trump Jr. with a ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea) in the foreground, a duck that is very rare in all of Europe and protected by the EU Birds Directive and by the Italian law on the protection of wild fauna ... The killing or holding of this animal is punishable by law," Zanoni stated.

While hunting is legal in Italy, it is subject to strict regulations.

The nearly six-minute video referenced by Zanoni features Trump Jr. on a duck hunting excursion in marshlands near Venice, promoted by Field Ethos, an outdoor activities brand he co-founded.

"Lots of wigeon, teal (ducks)," Trump Jr. allegedly says in the footage, listing his hunting spoils. He then remarks, "a rather uncommon duck for the area, not even sure what it is in English," before concluding, "incredible shoot."

Although the video itself was not dated, a shorter version was uploaded to YouTube by Field Ethos on December 31, 2024. Italian media reported that Trump Jr. visited Venice in December with his girlfriend.

Italian Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, when asked about the alleged incident, told ANSA news agency that he was awaiting an official report after learning about the matter through press reports.

This is not the first time Trump Jr. has been at the centre of a hunting controversy.