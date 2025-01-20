Search icon
  • Trump Launches Sweeping Border Crackdown: Bans Illegal Immigration and Orders Mass Deportations on Day 1

Published 23:11 IST, January 20th 2025

Trump Launches Sweeping Border Crackdown: Bans Illegal Immigration and Orders Mass Deportations on Day 1

Donald Trump in his inaugural address as the 47th President of the US said, that all illegal immigrants will be blocked and those in the US will be deported.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Trump Launches Sweeping Border Crackdown: Bans Illegal Immigration and Orders Mass Deportations on Day 1 | Image: AP

Washington: Donald Trump sticks by his promise, declaring in his address after taking the oath as the 47th President of the United States that all illegal immigrants will be blocked and those already in the US will be sent back.

Trump on his Day 1 plans to issue executive orders, including declaring a national emergency at the southern border, reinstating the "remain in Mexico" policy, and sending troops to the border.

"We will abandon the policy of catch and release. I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country. Under the orders I signed today, we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organisations.", Trump said.

 

 

