Trump Second President Since Ronald Reagan In 1985 To Be Sworn-In Indoors

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony on January 20 will be moved indoors to the Capitol rotunda, making it the second such instance in many years, first was in 1985 when President Ronald Reagan's second-term swearing-in was held indoors.

The Capitol Rotunda is set up as a backup location for inaugurations in case of bad weather. The last indoor swearing-in occurred in 1985, during Ronald Reagan's second term. This year’s forecast predicts the coldest temperatures since then.

In his social media post about the weather-related change, Trump said that “various Dignitaries and Guests” would be taken into the Rotunda for the ceremony, although it's unclear how many people that meant, or whom.

According to a notice from the U.S. House's sergeant at arms sent to congressional offices, the vast majority of the seats that had been planned for an outdoor ceremony will be excluded and those tickets will become “commemorative.” Organizers are still deciding whether they can admit people who have tickets in sections 3 and 4, which would have been right in front of the stage outdoors.

According to Trump's post, Capital One Arena — where the incoming president is holding a Sunday afternoon rally that remains on — will be open again on Monday for “LIVE viewing of this Historic event.” No information is available yet on how to sign up for a seat inside the arena on Monday.

Trump also said that Capital One Arena would “host the Presidential Parade,” another tweak from tradition. Trump also said that he would “join the crowd” at Capital One after he takes the oath.

The parade is managed by the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, and they are hurriedly working to figure out what changes need to be made and how the parade will go on, a task force official said. The official asked not to be named to provide details ahead of an announcement on how the parade will continue.

Normally, thousands of people line the route from the U.S. Capitol to the White House, which the president typically traverses following the swearing-in ceremony. Marching bands and other participants from around the country come to Washington to participate, so presumably they will also be part of the newly arranged indoor festivities.