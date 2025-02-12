Trump Secures Release Of American Teacher Marc Fogel In Prisoner Swap With Russia

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump successfully negotiated the release of American teacher Marc Fogel, who was held captive in Russia for three and a half years on marijuana charges. The prisoner swap involved exchanging Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who was convicted of money laundering and fraud, for Fogel's freedom.

Former head of the BTC-e cryptocurrency exchange, Alexander Vinnik was arrested in 2017 in Greece and extradited to France and the US to face charges. He was convicted by a French court in 2020 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in a San Francisco federal court in 2024.

After he was freed in Russia, Marc Fogel returned to the US on Tuesday night and was personally greeted by President Trump at the White House. Trump gave Fogel a tour of the Lincoln Bedroom, and Fogel was visibly emotional, kissing the ground after stepping on American soil.

"I want you to know that I am not a hero in this at all. And President Trump is a hero," Fogel said late Tuesday night.

Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff credited the president's efforts for securing Fogel's release. "I would say that without President Trump's election, none of this would've happened," Witkoff said, noting that Saudi Arabia was also involved in finalising the swap.