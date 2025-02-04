Trump Set To Speak With Xi Jinping Amid Tariff Tensions

US President Donald Trump is expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping within the next couple of days, paving the way for a diplomatic exchange amidst the ongoing trade tensions between the two nations. The White House confirmed the development, which came up as Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, citing a "national emergency" over immigration and fentanyl.

Notably, Trump has threatened to increase tariffs further if China fails to address these concerns.

"China hopefully is going to stop sending us fentanyl, and if they're not, the tariffs are going to go substantially higher. China will be dealt with," Trump stated.

In response, China's Ambassador to the United Nations, Fu Cong, expressed hopes for a constructive dialogue between the two nations. Fu Cong asserted the importance of a professional approach, stating, "So much is at stake."

The Chinese Ambassador to the UN also criticised Trump's decision to impose tariffs, calling it "unwarranted" and a violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. In addition to this, China has filed a complaint with the WTO regarding the tariffs.

Meanwhile, despite the tensions, Fu Cong advocated for bilateral cooperation on pressing global issues, including climate change, drug trafficking, terrorism, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"If China and the U.S. can work together jointly, I'm sure we will be able to solve many problems and make the world a better place to live," Fu said.