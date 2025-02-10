Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • Trump to Announce 25% Tariffs on Aluminum and Steel in Latest Trade War Escalation

Published 06:56 IST, February 10th 2025

Trump to Announce 25% Tariffs on Aluminum and Steel in Latest Trade War Escalation

Trump also said that he would impose 'reciprocal tariffs' on countries that impose heavy duties on American goods.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Trump to Announce 25% Tariffs on Steel & Aluminum Escalating Trade War | Image: AP

Washington: United States President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that his government is planning to impose 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel imports starting Monday.

He stated, “Any steel coming into the United States will have a 25% tariff,” while speaking to reporters on Air Force One as he traveled from Florida to New Orleans for the Super Bowl. When asked about aluminum, he responded, “Aluminum, too, will be subject to the trade penalties.”

Trump also said that he would impose reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose heavy duties on American goods. “If they are charging us 130% and we’re charging them nothing, it’s not going to stay that way,” he told reporters.

Trump's comments are the latest example of his willingness to threaten, and in some cases to impose, import taxes. Tariffs are coming much earlier in his presidency than during his previous four years in the White House, when he prioritized tax cuts and deregulation. Trump has alternately said he sees import taxes as tools to force concessions on issues such as immigration, but also as a source of revenue to help close the government's budget deficit.

Financial markets fell on Friday after Trump first said he would impose the reciprocal tariffs. Stock prices also dropped after a measure of consumer sentiment declined on Friday, largely because many respondents cited tariffs as a growing worry. The survey also found that Americans are expecting inflation to tick up in the coming months because of the duties.

Trump on Sunday did not offer any details about the steel and aluminum duties, or the reciprocal tariffs. Trump previously threatened 25% import taxes on all goods from Canada and Mexico, though he paused them for 30 days barely a week ago. At the same time, he proceeded to add 10% duties on imports from China.

Yet on Friday, he said he would also delay the tariffs on the millions of small packages — often from fast-fashion firms such as Temu and Shein — until customs officials can figure out ways to impose them. The small packages have previously been exempt from tariffs. 

(With Inputs from Associated Press)

Updated 08:16 IST, February 10th 2025

Donald Trump

