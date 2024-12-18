Published 08:46 IST, December 18th 2024
Tulsi Gabbard Gets Veterans' Backing Amid Uphill Battle for US Intel Chief Confirmation Vote
The veteran group highlighted Gabbard’s extensive service record and her reputation for putting the nation’s interests first.
Washington: Over 1,100 veterans have rallied behind Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination as the Director of National Intelligence under former US President Donald Trump , reflecting growing support for the decorated military veteran and ex-congresswoman. This surge in endorsements comes after a coalition of veterans released a letter lauding her nomination, which saw just 250 signatories last week.
A coalition of US Armed Forces veterans issued a letter endorsing Gabbard, emphasizing her military experience, leadership abilities, and dedication to national security. The letter commended Trump’s decision to nominate Gabbard, describing her as a decorated veteran and a committed public servant who has consistently “answered the call of duty.”
“Tulsi’s life embodies courage, integrity, and leadership—qualities that are critical to reforming and strengthening our intelligence system,” the letter reads.
The veteran group highlighted Gabbard’s extensive service record and her reputation for putting the nation’s interests first. They believe her appointment would bring much-needed reform to the intelligence community and enhance its effectiveness in safeguarding national security.
