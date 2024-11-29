UK House of Commons Votes ‘Assisted Dying Bill’ Legal For Terminally Ill Adults

England: The House of Commons in the United Kingdom (UK), made a historic decision by voting in favour of legalising assisted dying in England and Wales. The bill, which passed with 330 votes in favour and 275 against, allows adults with a terminal illness and less than six months to live the right to end their lives with dignity. This decision came after a debate where MPs shared personal experiences and stories from their constituents, highlighting the need for a compassionate and controlled end-of-life choice.

Reportedly, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, was introduced by Kim Leadbeater, MP for Spen Valley. The bill aimed to provide a safeguarded and compassionate approach to assisted dying. Reports suggested that the bill provided a requirement for the approval of two doctors and a high court judge before an individual can access assisted dying, ensuring protection for vulnerable individuals.

Now, as the bill has been voted legal, the historic vote marked a significant shift in the UK's approach to end-of-life care, aligning with public opinion, which has long supported assisted dying.

It is being claimed that a study found that 63% of people in England and Wales wanted the current Parliament to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill adults.