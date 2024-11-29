Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • UK House of Commons Votes ‘Assisted Dying Bill’ Legal For Terminally Ill Adults

Published 22:11 IST, November 29th 2024

UK House of Commons Votes ‘Assisted Dying Bill’ Legal For Terminally Ill Adults

The House of Commons in the United Kingdom (UK), made a historic decision by voting in favour of legalising assisted dying in England and Wales.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UK House of Commons Votes ‘Assisted Dying Bill’ Legal For Terminally Ill Adults | Image: X

England: The House of Commons in the United Kingdom (UK), made a historic decision by voting in favour of legalising assisted dying in England and Wales. The bill, which passed with 330 votes in favour and 275 against, allows adults with a terminal illness and less than six months to live the right to end their lives with dignity. This decision came after a debate where MPs shared personal experiences and stories from their constituents, highlighting the need for a compassionate and controlled end-of-life choice.

Reportedly, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, was introduced by Kim Leadbeater, MP for Spen Valley. The bill aimed to provide a safeguarded and compassionate approach to assisted dying. Reports suggested that the bill provided a requirement for the approval of two doctors and a high court judge before an individual can access assisted dying, ensuring protection for vulnerable individuals.

Now, as the bill has been voted legal, the historic vote marked a significant shift in the UK's approach to end-of-life care, aligning with public opinion, which has long supported assisted dying.

It is being claimed that a study found that 63% of people in England and Wales wanted the current Parliament to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill adults.

After the votes, the bill will now proceed to the Committee Stage, where it will undergo further scrutiny and debate. If passed, the bill will become a law, providing terminally ill adults in England and Wales the right to a dignified and compassionate death.
 

Updated 22:29 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.