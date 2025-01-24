UK MP Calls For Action After 'Khalistani Terrorists' Disrupt Screening Of 'Emergency' Film

London: A Conservative MP has urged the UK Home Secretary to take action after his constituents in north-west London were threatened by "masked Khalistani terrorists" who stormed a screening of Kangana Ranaut’s controversial film Emergency at a local cinema. The MP for Harrow, Bob Blackman raised the issue in the House of Commons, revealing that similar disruptions had occurred at screenings of the film across various UK cities, including Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Slough, Staines, and Manchester. These incidents led to major cinema chains, Vue and Cineworld, pulling the film from several theatres in the UK.

According to Blackman, on Sunday, a group of his constituents were attending a screening of Emergency at the Vue cinema in Harrow when about 30 to 40 minutes into the film, masked protesters entered the cinema. The group threatened the audience and forced the screening to end.

Blackman stressed that while the film, which covers the period of Indira Gandhi’s time as India’s prime minister, is controversial, it is important for people to have the right to watch it and make up their own minds about its content. He defended his constituents' right to view the film without being harassed by those who sought to disrupt the screening.

“The film is very controversial, and I am not commenting on its quality or content, but I defend the right of my constituents... to be able to view it and make a decision on it," Blackman said, adding, "May we have a statement from the Home Secretary next week on what will be done to ensure that people who want to see such films, which have been passed by censors, can do so in peace and harmony?"

The protests have been organised by some British Sikh groups who believe the film is "anti-Sikh." These protests have resulted in several screenings being cancelled in cities like Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

In response, Leader of the Commons, Lucy Powell, acknowledged the importance of the issue, emphasising the need to balance free speech with the right to peacefully protest. She assured Blackman that the government would provide an update on the matter.