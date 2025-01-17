UK PM Starmer Signs ‘100-Year Partnership’ Agreement With Ukraine During Trip to Kyiv

Kyiv: Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed a 100-year partnership agreement,

According to the statement released by the UK PM’s office, it highlighted “Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, with NATO membership being the best guarantee of its security and the UK being dedicated to supporting Ukraine’s irreversible path to NATO membership”.

The agreement gave a call for Ukraine’s recovery and committed towards fostering technological innovation and promoting trade and collaboration across key sectors.

The partnership deal gave a call to strengthen conditions for investment and trade in both of their nations, and cooperate across a range of sectors, including but not limited to transport, infrastructure, and energy to make both of their economies more modern, resilient, and prosperous.

The details were also shared in a series of posts on X by the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy.

“Today was a busy and productive day filled with important international meetings. I welcomed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Kyiv. Together, we signed a One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement, marking a new format of relations between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. I also met with Italy’s Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, to discuss strengthening air defense, joint production, and creating new opportunities for jobs and technological development in Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

In another post, Zeleskyy remarked, “Bomber drones, reconnaissance UAVs, and FPV drone carriers – manufactured by Ukrainian companies and in collaboration with British partners. Today, together with UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer, we met with drone manufacturers and reviewed innovations that are helping our defenders protect against Russian forces.”

