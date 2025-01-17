Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • UK PM Starmer Signs ‘100-Year Partnership’ Agreement With Ukraine During Trip to Kyiv

Published 23:29 IST, January 17th 2025

UK PM Starmer Signs ‘100-Year Partnership’ Agreement With Ukraine During Trip to Kyiv

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed a 100-year partnership agreement increasing bilateral cooperation in several sectors.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UK PM Keir Starmer with Ukraine President Zelynskyy | Image: AP

Kyiv: Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed a 100-year partnership agreement, 

According to the statement released by the UK PM’s office, it highlighted “Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, with NATO membership being the best guarantee of its security and the UK being dedicated to supporting Ukraine’s irreversible path to NATO membership”.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The agreement gave a call for Ukraine’s recovery and committed towards fostering technological innovation and promoting trade and collaboration across key sectors. 

The partnership deal gave a call to strengthen conditions for investment and trade in both of their nations, and cooperate across a range of sectors, including but not limited to transport, infrastructure, and energy to make both of their economies more modern, resilient, and prosperous.

The details were also shared in a series of posts on X by the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy.

“Today was a busy and productive day filled with important international meetings. I welcomed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Kyiv. Together, we signed a One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement, marking a new format of relations between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. I also met with Italy’s Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, to discuss strengthening air defense, joint production, and creating new opportunities for jobs and technological development in Europe,” Zelenskyy said. 

In another post, Zeleskyy remarked, “Bomber drones, reconnaissance UAVs, and FPV drone carriers – manufactured by Ukrainian companies and in collaboration with British partners. Today, together with UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer, we met with drone manufacturers and reviewed innovations that are helping our defenders protect against Russian forces.”

 

(With inputs from ANI)


 

Updated 23:29 IST, January 17th 2025

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recommended

Pakistani Youth’s Hilarious Reaction To Maha Kumbh Mela Goes Viral
India News
GRAP 3 Curbs Eased in Delhi-NCR as Air Quality Improves | LIVE
India News
Cape Town Tops, Mumbai Only Indian City In World's 50 Best Cities
India News
Trump’s Swearing-In to Move Indoors Due to Frigid Weather: Report
World News
Saif's Hospital Expenses In Stab Wound Treatment Revealed In Leaked Docs
Entertainment News
Danielle Collins has back-and-forth with a booing Australian Open crowd
SportFit
Huge Tragedy! 23-Year-Old TV Actor Aman Jaiswal Dies in Road Accident
Entertainment News
Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Minister Says Theft Only Motive, No Gang Involved
India News
Sixers center Joel Embiid to miss upcoming road trip with swelling
SportFit
SC Upholds JO's Sacking For Travelling Abroad Without Permisson
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: