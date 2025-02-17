Ukraine Won't Accept US-Russia Talks Outcome On War Without Participation, Says Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , on Monday, made it clear that his country will not participate in the upcoming US-Russia talks on ending the war. Zelenskyy added that he won’t accept any outcome that is decided without Ukraine's involvement.

Zelenskyy expressed his concerns during a conference call with journalists from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), stating that Ukraine had not received an invitation to the talks scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian President also asserted that the absence of Ukrainian officials would render the talks ineffective. He said they would yield no results, given the absence of any Ukrainian officials.

Notably, despite not attending the US-Russia talks, Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit Turkiye on Monday and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. However, he clarified that his trip to Saudi Arabia is unrelated to the planned talks.

US President Donald Trump has asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Saudi Arabia for talks with Russian counterparts in a bid to end the war with Ukraine. Reportedly, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be leading the delegation to Saudi Arabia for direct talks with Russian officials in the coming days to seek an end to Moscow's nearly three-year-old invasion of Ukraine, a US official said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine have left European allies and Ukrainian officials worried that they are being sidelined by the new United States administration.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has expressed concerns that "decades of the old relationship between Europe and America are ending”.

However, White House officials denied that Europe has been left out of the conversation. Waltz stated, "Now they may not like some of this sequencing that is going on in these negotiations, but I have to push back on this notion that they aren't being consulted."