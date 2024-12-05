Search icon
Published 23:51 IST, December 5th 2024

US Judge Rejects Boeing's Plea Deal in Conspiracy Case Stemming From Fatal Plane Crashes

A federal judge on Thursday rejected a deal that would have allowed Boeing to plead guilty to a felony conspiracy charge and pay a fine for misleading US regulators about the 737 Max jetliner before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
US Judge Rejects Boeing's Plea Deal in Conspiracy Case Stemming From Fatal Plane Crashes | Image: AP

Dallas: A federal judge on Thursday rejected a deal that would have allowed Boeing to plead guilty to a felony conspiracy charge and pay a fine for misleading US regulators about the 737 Max jetliner before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people.

The ruling by US District Judge Reed O'Connor in Texas creates uncertainty around the criminal prosecution of the aerospace giant in connection with the development of its bestselling airline plane. Boeing and the Justice Department could try to negotiate a new plea agreement.

O'Connor's decision was almost certain to please many relatives of the passengers who died in the crashes, which took place off the coast of Indonesia and in Ethiopia less than five months apart. The families have spent years pushing for a public trial, the prosecution of former company officials and more severe financial punishment for Boeing.

The deal the judge rejected would have let Boeing plead guilty to defrauding regulators who approved pilot training requirements for the 737 Max nearly a decade ago. Prosecutors did not allege Boeing's deception played a role in the crashes. 

