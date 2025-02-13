Search icon
  • US Military Fighter Jet Crashes Into San Diego Bay, Pilots Eject Safely

Published 01:59 IST, February 13th 2025

US Military Fighter Jet Crashes Into San Diego Bay, Pilots Eject Safely

A US military fighter jet crashed into San Diego Bay on Wednesday morning. According to reports, the two pilots onboard the fighter jet managed to eject timely

US fighter jet crashes in San Diego Bay | Image: X

San Diego Bay: A US military fighter jet crashed into San Diego Bay on Wednesday morning. According to reports, the two pilots onboard the fighter jet managed to eject timely, which saved them. The incident occurred around 10.40 am near Shelter Island, directly across the bay from Naval Air Station North Island.

According to the local news reports, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed the crash, and emergency responders quickly sprang into action. Both pilots were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As per the reports, radio chatter from response crews indicated a major fuel spill resulting from the crash, which teams worked to contain. Footage from the harbour showed multiple boats patrolling the waters as part of the rescue operation, despite thick fog blanketing the area.

Meanwhile, the probe agencies have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident. 

Further details regarding the crash are being awaited. 

Updated 01:59 IST, February 13th 2025

