US Military Plane Departs For India With Migrants On Board

New Delhi: A US military plane has reportedly departed for India with migrants on board, marking the farthest destination for such operations under the Trump administration. The deportation of Indian migrants is part of US President Donald Trump's efforts to enforce his immigration agenda, which includes using military resources to deport migrants.

Reports suggested a US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stated that the C-17 aircraft would take over 24 hours to reach its destination.

The Pentagon has also initiated deportation flights for thousands of immigrants from detention facilities in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California.

So far, military aircraft have transported migrants to Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras.

Notably, these military flights come at a massive cost. A recent deportation flight to Guatemala reportedly cost at least USD 4,675 per migrant, explaining the expensive nature of these operations.