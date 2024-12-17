US Military Says It Bombed Houthi Military Facility in Yemen's Capital

Sanaa: The US military on Tuesday said it bombed a Houthi military facility in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, the latest US-led attack on the Iranian-backed rebels.

The Houthi media office said the strike hit part of the sprawling complex that houses the rebels' Defence Ministry. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

US Central Command said the strike late Monday targeted a key command and control facility that was “a hub for coordinating Houthi operations,” including attacks on US Navy and merchant vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Houthis have targeted dozens of merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza started in October last year. They have seized one vessel and sunk two in the campaign, which has killed four sailors.

The rebels have maintained that they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the United Kingdom to force an end to Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.

Monday's US strike came hours after the Houthis said they fired a hypersonic ballistic missile toward Israel. The Houthi missile triggered sirens across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.