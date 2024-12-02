Unfairly Prosecuted: Joe Biden Pardons Son Hunter in Gun, Tax Fraud Charges as His Term Nears End

Washington: Outgoing US President Joe Biden , who had made several claims and promises earlier that he will not spare his own son, has now issued a pardon for Hunter Biden, after he was convicted on federal charges. Here's what the US President said…

Biden Pardons Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

The Democratic president had previously said he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence after his convictions in the two cases in Delaware and California. The move comes weeks before Hunter Biden was set to receive his punishment after his trial conviction in the gun case and guilty plea on tax charges, and less than two months before President-elect Donald Trump is set to return to the White House.

Hunter Biden Under Federal Investigation

It caps a long-running legal saga for the president's son, who publicly disclosed he was under federal investigation in December 2020 — a month after Joe Biden's 2020 victory. In June, as Hunter was facing trial in the gun case in Delaware, Biden ruled out a pardon or clemency for his son in an interview with ABC News.

As recently as Nov 8, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ruled out a pardon or clemency for the younger Biden, saying, “We've been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no.”

Joe Biden Full Statement on Decision to Pardon Son

Full written statement from President Joe Biden on his decision to pardon his son:

Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.

The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases.