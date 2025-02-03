USAID Staffers Instructed To Stay Out of Agency Headquarters After Trump ‘Agrees’ Shutdown

Washington: The staffers of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) were instructed to stay out of the agency's Washington headquarters on Monday, according to an official notice distributed to them.

The move comes after billionaire Elon Musk announced President Donald Trump had agreed with him to shut the agency.

USAID staffers said they tracked 600 employees who reported being locked out of the agency's computer systems overnight, according to a report published in the news agency Associated Press.

Those still in the system received emails in the agency system saying that “at the direction of Agency leadership” the headquarters building “will be closed to Agency personnel on Monday, February 3.”

Elon Musk Calls USAID ‘Criminal’ Organisation

USAID is a criminal organization, Elon Musk posted on X.

He made the statement in response to a post that mentioned that USAID senior officials were put on leave after they physically tried to stop Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) officials from accessing agency systems.

Officials at the USAID were put on administrative leave on Saturday night after trying to refuse officials from DOGA to access systems at the agency, even after DOGE officials threatened to call law enforcement, according to leading english daily citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

