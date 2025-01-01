Search icon
  • Video Captures Moment New Orleans Police Open Fire on Driver Who Rammed Into Crowd on Bourbon Street

Published 17:51 IST, January 1st 2025

Video Captures Moment New Orleans Police Open Fire on Driver Who Rammed Into Crowd on Bourbon Street

The footage, which surfaced shortly after the incident, showed officials rushing to the scene with sirens blaring in the background

Reported by: Digital Desk
The footage, which surfaced shortly after the incident, showed officials rushing to the scene with sirens blaring in the background | Image: X

New Orleans: A chilling video has emerged showing the moment New Orleans police opened fire on a driver who rammed into a crowd, leaving 10 people dead and 30 injured. The footage, which surfaced shortly after the incident, showed officials rushing to the scene with sirens blaring in the background.  Bystanders can be seen fleeing the scene in panic as police confronted the driver. 

For the unversed, ten people were killed and 30 injured when a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' famed Canal and Bourbon Street in the first hours of New Year's Day, according to NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness agency. 

New Orleans police earlier said they were responding to a mass casualty incident, including fatalities. NOLA Ready advised people to stay away from the area.

It said the injured had been taken to five local hospitals. 

The incident came toward the end of New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans and hours before the kickoff of the AllState Bowl, a college football quarterfinal held in the city's Caesars Superdome, with thousands expected to be in attendance.


 

Updated 17:51 IST, January 1st 2025

