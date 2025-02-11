Viral Trending Demand to Identify & Disclose Interests of ‘Journalists’ Part of USAID Op in India

New Delhi: A viral trend is gaining traction across India, calling to identify and disclose the interest of "so-called journalists" involved in a USAID-backed influence operation in the country. The demand was fuelled after a recent video expose from Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network, who claims that USAID has infiltrated Indian media through certain "sellout" journalists.

On February 10, in a 6-minute-long video shared widely on social media, Goswami accused USAID of not only operating in India under the guise of activism but also funding journalists to propagate foreign influence. According to Goswami, these journalists have benefited from USAID funds and, in some cases, are aligned with organisations that have ties to American intelligence agencies that have funded terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed.

Arnab Exposes How USAID-Deep State Link Has Infiltrated India & Funded Hafiz Saeed | WATCH

In his video, Goswami connects USAID’s presence in India to its operations in neighbouring Bangladesh , where he claims the organisation played a significant role in a regime-change operation that undermined Bangladesh's sovereignty. Goswami alleges that USAID's involvement in both countries follows a pattern of destabilising regional powers through covert funding of media figures and NGOs.

“Some Indian journalists, mind you, have been very, very welcoming of USAID, and it's time we recognise who these people are,” Goswami said. He pointed out that these journalists, who supposedly work in the name of activism and social good, may covertly serve US interests instead. He further accused them of taking funds routed through third-party organisations to disguise the financial backing.

This viral trend has sparked an intense debate across social media platforms calling for a full investigation into the affiliation of the journalists participating in these operations.

USAID Scandal Hits India: WikiLeaks Cites Arnab

Condemning the involvement of ‘journalists’ in the USAID ops in India, WikiLeaks quoted Arnab Goswami in his expose and said, "USAID Scandal Hits India: ‘No such thing as a free lunch… journalists of all people should know this!'"

The non-profit organisation on Monday released a report claiming that the United States paid over $472 million to Internews Network, a global media NGO for promoting covert censorship and media control.

In a tweet shared on X, WikiLeaks wrote, "USAID has pushed nearly half a billion dollars ($472.6m) through a secretive US government financed NGO, "Internews Network" (IN), which has “worked with” 4,291 media outlets, producing in one year 4,799 hours of broadcasts reaching up to 778 million people and "training” over 9000 journalists (2023 figures). IN has also supported social media censorship initiatives. The operation claims “offices” in over 30 countries, including main offices in US, London, Paris and regional HQs in Kyiv, Bangkok and Nairobi..."