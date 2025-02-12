We Conquered India: Indian-Origin Woman Racially Abused by Drunk Man in Train in UK | WATCH

London: A 26-year-old Indian-origin woman travelling from London to Manchester recently shared an incident where she was recently subjected to vicious racist tired by an intoxicated man, as per media reports.

The ordeal began when Gabrielle Forsyth was heading home and was having a conversation with fellow passengers where she mentioned her work with a charity that supports immigration. Upon hearing her, a fellow passenger, who was drinking from a can, abused and threatened her, Metro reported.

In the video that is being widely shared on Instagram, the man can be heard rating and boasting about England's conquests. He also launched called fellow train passengers as "immigrants."

"You're in England, you are claiming something. You would not be in England if you weren't claiming something. English people conquered the world and gave it back to you. We conquered India, we didn't want it, we gave it back to you," the man said in the video.

"A lot of countries like that. Sorry about your f***ing sovereignty or whatever it is you are. Record me cause I'm recording you," he continued.

At the end of the video, the man can be heard saying, "I am not gonna hit you, I have a girl there that lives to get hit. She ain't getting hit right now."

After sharing the video Forsyth claimed that she was inundated to an "insane" amount of online abuse.

"The amount of abuse I have received from this one video is insane. I have been called slurs I did not even know existed. Now it is much easier to be a troll on X. Violent rhetoric and hate speech can proliferate on this app. This is a part of my identity I am proud to have. I care very much about the proliferation of rights for people of colour in this country and I do think we are backsliding," she said.