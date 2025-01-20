'We Need to Save Tiktok...Don't Want to Give Our Business to China': Trump

Washington DC: Hours before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump said that he agreed to "approve" TikTok on the condition that the USA will own 50 per cent of the Chinese app to "save" American jobs and prevent "our business" going to the communist nation.

Earlier, the Chinese short-form video service app expressed gratitude to Trump for "providing the necessary clarity and assurance," and confirmed that it is in the process of restoring service in the United States after Trump pledged to restore access to TikTok, which had stopped functioning in the US on Saturday night to comply with the Biden dispensation's ban order.

Speaking at the Make America Great Again (MAGA) Victory Rally at the Capitol One Arena, Trump stated, "We need to save TikTok because we have to save a lot of jobs. We don't want to give our business to China... I agreed to approve TikTok on the condition that the USA will own 50 per cent of TikTok..."

Further, he also highlighted the impact of his leadership, referring to it as the "Trump Effect," which he said has led to unexpected results even before taking office.

"Before even taking office, you are seeing results no one expected to see. Everyone is calling it the 'Trump Effect.' It's you. You are the effect," Trump told rally attendees.

"We are going to restore patriotism to our schools, get radical left and woke ideologies out of our military and government. We are going to Make America Great Again," he added.

In a statement reflecting his vision for the future, Trump promised to usher in a new era of American strength and prosperity.

Speaking to supporters, Trump said, "We are going to make our country greater than ever before... We are going to take back our country tomorrow at noon ( referring to his inauguration day as the 47th US President). The curtain closes on 4 long years of American decline and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride."

Trump also reiterated his commitment to dismantling the existing political structure, saying, "Once and for all, we are going to end the reign of a failed, corrupt political establishment... We are not going to take it anymore."

Earlier in the day, Trump announced on Truth Social that he plans to issue an executive order on Monday to delay the enforcement of the TikTok ban.

"I'm asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect so that we can make a deal to protect our national security," he said.

"The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order. Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations," he added.

He further, outlined a proposal for the US to hold a 50 per cent ownership stake in a joint venture involving TikTok.