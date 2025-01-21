'We're Taking it Back': Trump Vows to Take Control of Panama Canal in Inaugural Address

Washington: Donald Trump soon after taking oath as the 47th President of the United States and said in a address that the country will take back the Panama canal, alleging that China had gained operational control of the canal.

Trump said in his first address that "China is operating the Panama Canal and we didn't give it to China. We gave it to Panama and we're taking it back."

“The United States, I mean, think of this, spent more money than ever spent on a project before and lost 38 lives in the building of the Panama Canal. We have been treated very badly from this foolish gift that should never been made, and Panama's promise to us has been broken. The purpose of our deal and the spirit of our treaty have violated American ships are being severely and not treated fairly in any way, shape or form, and that includes the United States Navy” Trump said.

Trump’s remarks harkened back to past US claims to the Panama Canal, which was handed over to Panama in 1999 after nearly a century of US administration. At a conservative event in Phoenix, Trump had previously suggested that if Panama did not honor the spirit of the original agreements, the US might demand the canal be returned to American control.

Fact Check on Trump's Claim to the Panama Canal

Donald Trump pledged to take back the Panama Canal, while repeating several inaccurate claims, including that 38,000 Americans died during its construction and that China controls the canal.

The administrator of the Panama Canal has refuted Trump's assertion about Chinese control, explaining that Chinese companies operating in the canal's ports are part of a Hong Kong consortium that won a bidding process in 1997. US and Taiwanese companies also operate other ports along the canal.

In an interview with a news agency, Ricaurte Vásquez denied Trump's claims that China was controlling the canal's operations, and said making exceptions to current rules concerning its operation would lead to “chaos.” He said Chinese companies operating in the ports on either end of the canal were part of a Hong Kong consortium that won a bidding process in 1997. He added that U.S. and Taiwanese companies are operating other ports along the canal as well.

The actual death toll from the American construction effort stands at about 5,600 people, with many of the workers being from Caribbean islands such as Antigua, Barbados, and Jamaica. The figure might be higher, but it does not come close to Trump's claim of 38,000 deaths.