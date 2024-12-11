'We Will Exact a Heavy Price': Netanyahu's Big Warning to Syria on Relations With Iran

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a big warning to Syria's new regime following the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad's government.

In a video statement, Netanyahu emphasised that while Israel has no intention of 'interfering in Syria's internal affairs,' but if the new regime allows it to re-establish itself with Iran then it will "exact a heavy price."

"We have no intention of interfering in Syria's internal affairs. However, we do intend to do what is necessary for our security. As such, I approve the Air Force bombing of strategic military capabilities left by Syrian military. So that they will not fall into the hands of the jihadists. This is similar to what the British Air Force did when it bombed the fleet of the Vichy regime, which was cooperating with the Nazis, so that it would not fall into the Nazis' hands," Netanyahu said in the address.

"We want to have relations with the new regime in Syria, but if this regime allows Iran to re-establish itself in Syria, or allow the transfer of Iranian weapons, or weapons of any kind to Hezbollah or attack us, we will respond forcefully and we will exact a heavy price. What happened to the previous regime will also happen to this one," he added.

'Historic Day for Middle East': Netanyahu Extends Hand of Peace With Syria

Following the collapse of Assad's regime, Netanyahu acknowledged it stating that it provides 'great opportunities,' but also poses significant dangers.

"This is a historic day for the Middle East. The collapse of the Assad regime, the tyranny in Damascus, offers great opportunity but also is fraught with significant dangers. We send a hand of peace to all those beyond our border in Syria: to the Druze, to the Kurds, to the Christians, and to the Muslims who want to live in peace with Israel," he said.

Following the Syrian Army abandoning its positions, Netanyahu on Sunday said that he had ordered the Israeli Army to take over these positions to ensure that no hostile force embeds itself right next to the border of Israel.