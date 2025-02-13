White House Slams Court Rulings Against Trump Administration As ‘Constitutional Crisis’

Washington DC: The White House has lashed out at court rulings that have gone against the Trump administration, labelling them as a "constitutional crisis" perpetrated by “judicial activists”. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made the comments on Wednesday, pushing back against critics of President Donald Trump's expansive actions.

According to Leavitt, the administration believes that certain judges are overstepping their bounds and acting as "judicial activists" rather than impartial interpreters of the law. This, she claims, is leading to a constitutional crisis.

The concept of a constitutional crisis refers to a situation where a political dispute cannot be resolved within the existing framework of rules, norms, and procedures. This can occur when there is a breakdown in the system of checks and balances, leading to a stalemate between different branches of government.

The White House's comments come amid a series of court rulings that have challenged the administration's policies. The administration has expressed frustration with these decisions, while others argue that the judiciary is simply fulfilling its constitutional role of checking the executive branch's power.

However, the present circumstances indicate that the relationship between the Trump administration and the judiciary remains contentious.