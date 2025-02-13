Who All From Trump Administration Will Be Part of Ukraine War Negotiations

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a team from his administration to lead negotiations on ending the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said, “I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful."

US President Donald Trump also announced that Russia had agreed to initiate negotiations to end the Ukraine war, which will “start immediately,” following a lengthy phone conversation with President Vladimir Putin . Sharing the update on his social media platform, Truth Social, President Trump posted a detailed note outlining his discussion with Putin.

President Trump stated that he had a long and highly productive phone conversation with Vladimir Putin of Russia, during which they discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, energy, artificial intelligence, the power of the dollar, and several other topics.

The President highlighted the shared history between the two nations, recalling their successful alliance in World War II. "We both reflected on the great history of our nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering, that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many! We each talked about the strengths of our respective nations and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together," he said.

Trump and Putin Discuss Russia-Ukraine War