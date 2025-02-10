Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • Who is Nikhil Nagpal, Indian-Origin Engineer in Elon Musk's DOGE Crew With Key Govt Access

Published 09:48 IST, February 10th 2025

Who is Nikhil Nagpal, Indian-Origin Engineer in Elon Musk's DOGE Crew With Key Govt Access

Meet the Indian-origin engineer Nikhil Nagpal, who is a part of Musk's DOGE crew, representing task force at NOAA; he also has access to sensitive info of US.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nikhil Nagpal | Image: X

Washington: Elon Musk, the billionaire who is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) of the United States under President Donald Trump, has fired new engineers for his team. One of the members of Musk's DOGE crew is an Indian-origin engineer Nikhil Nagpal, who also has key government access. Here's all you need to know about him…

Who is Nikhil Nagpal, Indian-Origin Engineer With Key Govt Access

Nikhil Nagpal, also known as ‘Nik’, is about 30-years-old and has been a student of UC Berkeley, studying computer science and history. As per a WIRED Report, Nikhil Nagpal led a libertarian-aligned student group as an undergraduate student which stood up for ‘minimal government, free markets, sound money, non-intervention, and maximum individual liberty’.

As per the report, Nikhil Nagpal has worked with Tesla and had redesigned a Tesla console and was also an employee at Twitter before the social media platform was acquired by Elon Musk. According to a separate report, Nikhil Nagpal is also an ‘expert’ working for OPM.

As a member of the Musk's DOGE crew, Nikhil Nagpal has an entry into the key government access; the Indian-origin techie will be able to access the country's sensitive information at agencies like USAID, OPM and the Treasury Department.

Nikhil Nagpal Part of Elon Musk's DOGE Crew

The 30-year-old Indian-origin engineer Nikhil Nagpal is now part of Elon Musk's crew at Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He is representing DOGE's task force at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Nikhil Nagpal is part of Musk's six-engineer team which includes Edward Coristine, Luke Farritor, Gautier Cole Killian, Ethan Shaotran and Gavin Kliger. There is another Indian-origin young man, who has been listed as an OPM ‘expert’ and his name is Akash Bobba - he reports to DOGE's New Chief of Staff, Amanda Scales.

Updated 09:48 IST, February 10th 2025

