'Why Were They So Afraid...?': Sheikh Hasina Questions Miscreants After They Vandalised Her Father's Home in Dhaka

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reacted to her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's memorial and residence being vandalised in Dhaka and questioned the miscreants. Sheikh Hasina has also said that ‘history takes its revenge’ and the protestors must remember that.

Bangladesh has been witnessing a political crisis and excessive vandalism for the past many months following the ousting of the then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Muhammad Yunus taking over the government.

‘They Can Demolish a Building, But Not the History’: Sheikh Hasina on Father's Home Being Vandalised

A large number of protestors, part of the protest that went by the name of ‘Bulldozer Procession’, gathered outside the iconic residence of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, attacked it and set it on fire. The incident happened when his daughter and former PM Sheikh Hasina was giving a live address, which was also being broadcasted online.

Reacting to the vandalism of her father's home, Sheikh Hasina said, “They are yet to have the strength to destroy the national flag, the constitution and the independence that we earned at the cost of lives of millions of martyrs with a bulldozer. They can demolish a building, but not the history … but they must also remember that the history takes its revenge.”

‘Why Were They So Afraid of the House?’: Sheikh Hasina Questions Miscreants

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's daughter further questioned the miscreants for attacking her father's home in Dhaka and asked them, “Today, this house is being demolished. What crime had it committed? Why were they so afraid of the house?”

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's House in Dhaka Demolished, Set on Fire

A mob vandalised and set on fire Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s memorial and residence at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka, demanding a ban on the Awami League. Witnesses said several thousand people rallied in front of the house at the capital’s Dhanmondi area, which was earlier turned into a memorial museum, since early evening following a social media call for “Bulldozer Procession” as Hasina was supposed to make her address at 9 pm (BST).

The student movement earlier promised to scrap Bangladesh’s 1972 Constitution as they promised to bury the “Mujibist constitution” while some far-right groups also suggested change of the national anthem adopted by Sheikh Mujib-led post-independence government.

The house became an iconic symbol in Bangladesh history as Sheikh Mujib largely led the pre-independence autonomy movement for decades from the house while during the successive Awami League rule when it was turned into a museum, foreign heads of state or dignitaries used to visit in line with state protocol.