Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Will Ask Assad About Fate of American Journalist Who Went Missing 12 Years Ago In Syria: Putin

Published 17:01 IST, December 19th 2024

Will Ask Assad About Fate of American Journalist Who Went Missing 12 Years Ago In Syria: Putin

Russian President Putin said he will ask Assad about the fate of American journalist Austin Tice, who went missing in Syria 12 years ago.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Putin says he will inquire about fate of American Journalist Austin Tice with Syrian ousted president Bashar al-Assad | Image: AP

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would inquire about the fate of an American journalist, Austin Tice, who disappeared in Syria 12 years ago after he meets with ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Putin said that he has not yet met with Assad but plans to do so. Assad has been granted asylum in Moscow.

“We also can pose the question to people who control the situation on the ground in Syria,” Putin said. 

Austin Tice Went Missing In Syria 12 Years Ago

The removal of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad has given Austin’s mother, Debra Tice, renewed hope in locating her son, who disappeared in the country 12 years ago. She believes Austin Tice might be held in Mt. Qasioun prison, located beneath a military museum, which contains an uncharted tunnel that has yet to be fully investigated.

“They were able to go through the tunnel and go up, but in the absence of the bombing, they’ll be able to make a more thorough search inside the mountain,” Tice was quoted as saying by American TV network MSNBC. 

Israel Promises of Withholding Air Strikes Near Tice’s Prison

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assured the mother of missing American journalist Austin Tice that Israel will refrain from carrying out airstrikes near a hidden prison outside Damascus.

 

Updated 17:01 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.