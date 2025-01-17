Search icon
Published 20:05 IST, January 17th 2025

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump Had a Conversation With Each Other Today

The phone conversation between the two leaders comes just three days before Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan 20.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping | Image: AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, official media here reported.

The phone conversation between the two leaders comes just three days before Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan 20.

Xi has deputed Vice-President Han Zheng to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony, marking the first time a senior Chinese official will be present at a US presidential inauguration, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. 

Updated 20:05 IST, January 17th 2025

