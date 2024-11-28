Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:
  Youth Arrested In Germany On Suspicion Of Planning An Attack With Pipe Bombs

Published 17:34 IST, November 28th 2024

Youth Arrested In Germany On Suspicion Of Planning An Attack With Pipe Bombs

A youth suspected of planning to build pipe bombs to carry out an Islamic extremist attack has been arrested in western Germany, authorities said Thursday. The suspect, whose name and exact age weren't released, was arrested on Tuesday evening, prosecutors in Koblenz said in a statement.

Representative image. | Image: AP

A youth suspected of planning to build pipe bombs to carry out an Islamic extremist attack has been arrested in western Germany, authorities said Thursday.

The suspect, whose name and exact age weren't released, was arrested on Tuesday evening, prosecutors in Koblenz said in a statement. He is accused of preparing a serious act of violence.

Prosecutors said they believe he became radicalized online and shared propaganda glorifying the actions of the Islamic State group. A search of his home in October found two bayonets and four sections of pipe.

Investigators say the suspect planned to produce pipe bombs and use them in an attack. He got instructions on how to produce such bombs from the internet, prosecutors said.

Another search of his home this week found “further utensils” which may have been intended for use in producing an ignition mechanism, they added.

There were no indications that the suspect planned an imminent attack. Investigators didn't find any explosives or substances that could be used to make them.

A judge on Wednesday ordered the suspect kept in custody pending a possible indictment.

