  • Zelenskyy Hints at Peace Deal With Russia to End 'Hot Stage' of War in Exchange For NATO Cover

Published 07:53 IST, November 30th 2024

Zelenskyy Hints at Peace Deal With Russia to End 'Hot Stage' of War in Exchange For NATO Cover

Zelenskyy highlighted that this proposal could help Ukraine focus on ending the bloodshed in the war-torn nation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Zelenskyy Agrees on Ceasefire in Return for NATO Cover, Hints at Peace Deal with Russia | Image: AP

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated he may accept a ceasefire with Russia, even if it means leaving some parts of Ukraine under Russian control. In return, he seeks NATO security guarantees for the remaining territories under Kyiv’s administration. In an interview with a news broadcaster on Friday, Zelenskyy suggested to agree on cease-fire if NATO ensures to protect Ukraine. 

Ukrainian President Hints at Possible Compromise to End War  

In an interview with Sky News on Friday, Zelenskyy was asked about the possibility of NATO providing security assurances for the territory Kyiv still controls. He responded, “If we want to stop the hot stage of war, we should take under NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control. That’s what we need to do fast.”  

Russia has threatened to target government buildings in Kyiv, following large-scale aerial strikes on Ukraine's energy sector this week. Moscow described the attacks as retaliation for Ukraine firing US- and UK-supplied missiles on Russian territory.  

Focus on Ending Conflict

Zelenskyy highlighted that this proposal could help Ukraine focus on ending the bloodshed in the war-torn nation. Under the plan, the remaining territories occupied by Russia would be addressed diplomatically at a later stage. He mentioned that this could pave the way for a diplomatic solution to recover the rest of Ukraine's occupied regions. “Then Ukraine can get back the other part of its territory diplomatically,” Zelenskyy added.  

Zelenskyy clarified that no country has formally made such a proposal and acknowledged the challenges of establishing NATO protection for only part of Ukraine. NATO member countries remain cautious about Ukraine’s aspirations to join the alliance, as their collective defence policy would require member states to intervene in the event of further aggression against Ukraine.  

As the nearly three-year war continues, Russian forces intensify their push from the east. Next year is expected to be pivotal for Ukraine, with global diplomatic shifts on the horizon. US President-elect Donald Trump , who has vowed to end the war, is seen as a key player.  

Zelensky Hopes for Peace  

Few days back President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed optimism about resolving the conflict diplomatically by next year. Speaking on November 17, he emphasized his intent to end hostilities soon. Earlier this month, Zelensky spoke with Trump after his re-election, terming the conversation "constructive" and predicting that the war "will end sooner."  

 

 

 

 

 

Updated 19:19 IST, November 30th 2024

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Donald Trump

