Zelenskyy Open to Territory Swap With Russia—But Sets a Key Condition

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed a potential land swap between Ukraine and Russia, offering Ukrainian-occupied territory in the Russian region of Kursk in exchange for Russian-held land in Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian put forward a condition: President Donald Trump would need to play a pivotal role in bringing both nations to the negotiating table.

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, Zelenskyy stated, "We will swap one territory for another," confirming that Ukraine would be willing to relinquish control of the Kursk region, which Ukrainian forces have occupied since a surprise military incursion into Russia last August.

Zelenskyy emphasized that such a swap would only be feasible with an agreement to end the conflict, which has dragged on for nearly three years.

The war in Ukraine erupted after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and later seized additional territories, including Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia in 2022. While Russia claims these regions, Moscow has not maintained full control over them, with Ukrainian forces continuing to hold parts of the territories.

Zelenskyy’s proposal comes at a time when Trump’s recent remarks about his plans to quickly end the war in Ukraine.

The newly elected US President has expressed confidence in his ability to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin and claimed progress during his conversations with the Russian leader

While Zelenskyy expressed cautious optimism over Trump’s involvement, he reiterated Ukraine’s need for strong security guarantees in any peace deal. “There are voices which say that Europe could offer security guarantees without the Americans, and I always say no,” he said. Ukraine remains deeply concerned that without robust military commitments, such as NATO membership or the deployment of peacekeeping troops, Russia could regroup and launch future attacks.

To sweeten the deal, Zelenskyy also proposed a mutually beneficial economic partnership, offering US companies lucrative reconstruction opportunities. “Those who are helping us to save Ukraine will renovate it, with their businesses together with Ukrainian businesses. All these things we are ready to speak about in detail," he told The Guardian.