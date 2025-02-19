Trump Living In Russian Disinformation Space: Zelenskyy After US President Blamed Him For Starting War

Kyiv: Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that US President Donald Trump is living in Russian “disinformation space” after the latter blamed Ukrainian President for starting war with Russia, AP reported on Wednesday.

Trump had tore apart his Ukrainian counterpart for starting war with Russia saying Zelenskyy should have struck a deal with Putin before the war, which started in 2022.

The newly elected US President has been on multiple occasions said that the Ukraine war would have never started at the first place if he was the President.

Nevertheless, Trump launched an unprecedented negotiation bid with both Russia and Ukraine to end the war, which has entered its third year.

Trump holds peace talks with Putin, Zelenskyy

A few days ago, Donald Trump in a lengthy conversation with Vladimir Putin discussed in detail the need to end the war. Post his talks with Putin, the US President informed that he and his Russian counterpart agreed to start negotiations to end the war immediately.

“As we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now. I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful,” Trump had shared this on Truth Social.

Soon after talks with Putin, Trump called Zelenskyy and discussed the same with Ukrainian President. Informing about his conversation with Zelenskyy, Truth said, “I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Delegation. I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive. It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION. God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!”

When JD Vance met Zelenskyy

As informed by Donald Trump in his social post, Vice President JD Vance met Volodymyr Zelenskyy last Friday on the sidelines of Munich security conference in Germany. During the talks, Zelenskyy told Vance that Ukraine will not accept any deal on peace talks if everything were to happen according to Vladimir Putin.