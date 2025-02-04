Moscow: NATO is planning to remove Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy through elections, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed on Monday, alleging that Western officials see him as an obstacle to negotiations with Moscow.

Allegations of Reputation Damage and Corruption

According to Russian media reports, NATO is working on a strategy to tarnish Zelenskyy’s image ahead of a possible election in Ukraine, expected by the fall of this year. The SVR claimed that part of this operation involves exposing allegations of corruption, including the misappropriation of over $1.5 billion meant for ammunition purchases.

“In preparation for the election campaign, NATO headquarters is devising an extensive operation to tarnish Zelenskyy's reputation,” according to a statement of SVR released through Russian local media.

Additionally, it alleged that payments allocated for 130,000 deceased Ukrainian soldiers—still listed as active personnel—were being funneled abroad. The statement also accused Ukraine’s leadership of selling Western-supplied weapons to groups in African countries.

Zelenskyy Seen as 'Spent Force' by West, Says SVR

The SVR further claimed that in Washington and Brussels, Zelenskyy is increasingly viewed as a leader whose time is up. The agency suggested that NATO believes Ukraine’s military will soon face difficulties countering Russian advances, particularly amid uncertainty over continued Western military aid.

"In Washington and Brussels, Zelenskyy is increasingly seen as 'a spent force'," the statement said.