Arnab Goswami Confronts Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Riot Plotter After Republic Stings Him

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday confronted Congress' aide Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki who was caught on tape discussing his plan on engineering riots in Hathras, asking him why he was being backed by Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders from Delhi to orchestrate a bloodbath?

"I will repeat your words- 'a lot of people will be cut, they will be murdered, we are in a great number in the city, we are prepared to kill and finish of crowds of people.' How will you do this? You should be arrested, you are a rioter," said Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami to Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki.

"We have stung you, we have exposed your real face. You also asked us to help financially, provide weapons. Why did you say this? Were you being given aid by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi?" he questioned.

Read: Hathras SDM To Probe Village Head's Allegation Of Bhim Army Impersonating Victim's Kin

Read: Hathras Case: Smriti Irani Assures Fair Probe, Reiterates Faith In CBI & UP CM Yogi

Operation Danga

Republic has got the ultimate clincher - a sting on a Congress leader who is the right-hand-man of Rahul Gandhi and a prominent Congress face in Hathras and Aligarh. The stung leader, Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki, on tape, admits to a ghastly political plot to incite bloody riots against the backdrop of the Hathras case.

The leader has bragged to Republic Media Network that the Congress was ready to engineer riots, revealing stunning details about a 'mass bloodbath'. He adds that there will be "a fierce clash" and "a bloody fight" which will lead to the murders for "two from here," and "two from there", referring to different communities.

Shyoraj Jivan on the spy camera revealed that the Congress party had now "got a huge issue" and was ready to "latch on to it." "Nobody can stop riots, the way the situation is panning out. Because it is the Valmiki samaj marshal kaum. You can attack us in villages because there are 2 houses, 4 houses. You can gherao us. Many will be slaughtered, many will be killed. We are in large numbers in the city," he said. The Congress leader admitted that there is "full top-notch preparation" and his party is "gearing-up" for it.

In the tape, he also goes on in great detail on how he is willing to take any and all help to incite mass violence, adding that nothing will be able to stop it. He proceeds to allege that leaders of the Congress from Delhi were ready to arrive one after the other depending on the scale of the violence, finally stating on record that Rahul Gandhi would come "when bullets are fired".

This comes in the context of the Hathras case in which the UP government has sought a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe.

Read: Hathras Horror: SC Directs UP Govt To Submit Affidavit Detailing Witness Protection Plan

Read: Explosive: Rahul Gandhi’s Hathras Right-hand Man Boasts Bloody Plot To Trigger Caste Riots