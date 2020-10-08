Statement: Arnab Declares Stronger Fight For Truth; Mumbai Police Commissioner Exposed

On Thursday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami released a statement exposing as false the allegations levelled by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. After Param Bir Singh's false allegations, Arnab Goswami announced that Republic TV will file a criminal defamation case against the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Arnab made it clear that BARC has not mentioned Republic TV in a single complaint.

He stressed that these charges have been levelled because the Republic Media Network questioned Param Bir Singh in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Arnab stated that such action only strengthens the resolve of everyone working at the Network to push for the truth even harder. He urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to issue an official apology and face legal proceedings.

Arnab Goswami's full statement:

"Mumbai Police Comissioner Param Bir Singh has made false allegations against Republic TV because we have questioned him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation. Republic TV will file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. There is not a single BARC report that mentions Republic TV. The people of India know the truth. Mr. Param Bir Singh’s investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is under a cloud and this is a desperate measure because of Republic TV’s reportage on Palghar, the Sushant Singh Rajput case or any other case. This kind of targeting only strengthens the resolve of everyone at Republic TV to push for the truth even harder. Param Bir Singh stands completely exposed today, since BARC has not mentioned Republic in any single complaint. He should issue an official apology and get ready to face us in court."

The Mumbai Police Commissioner stands exposed; no BARC report mentions Republic TV:

#RepublicFightsBack | Mumbai Police Commissioner's false allegations exposed; No BARC report mentions Republic TV; Fire in your views, send in your support as Arnab and Republic fight back, and watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/JbDd2tGqPl — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

#RepublicFightsBack | Republic will fight back, Republic will continue its investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Palghar case and any other case; Tune in to watch Arnab Goswami #LIVE as Mumbai Police targets Republic Media Network - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/xCTgNKbQ2H — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020