Arnab Goswami Throws Nishant Verma Out Of The Debate For Offensive Remarks, Netizens React

Debate Highlights

Republic Media Network's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami lashed out at Nishant Verma and threw him out of the debate after Nishant made derogatory comments

Written By Nisha Qureshi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arnab Goswami

Republic Media Network's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday lashed out at Nishant Verma and showed him the exit door after he made derogatory comments about two senior politicians of the country. The debate panel was discussing the course of Maharashtra Politics and government formation in the state when Nishant Verma made the shocking derogatory comments. 

Netizens laud Nishant Verma's exit

Viewers and Netizens later lauded Arnab Goswami's move also discussed it widely on social media. Soon after the incident, Nishant Verma started to trend on Twitter for the same reason. 

 

Another user appealed the channel to never call Nishant Verma for the debate ever again. 

Another netizen said Nishant Verma was a 'migraine' for viewers and expressed his gratitude towards Republic Media Network

Nishant Verma is a 'political analyst' who is often called on Television debates to discuss politics. However, this is not the first time he was condemned for his comments on National Television. Nishant Verma has made similar comments in the past as well. 

Published:
