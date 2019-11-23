Arnab Goswami Throws Nishant Verma Out Of The Debate For Offensive Remarks, Netizens React

Republic Media Network's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday lashed out at Nishant Verma and showed him the exit door after he made derogatory comments about two senior politicians of the country. The debate panel was discussing the course of Maharashtra Politics and government formation in the state when Nishant Verma made the shocking derogatory comments.

Netizens laud Nishant Verma's exit

Also Read: Prashant Kishor Real Kingmaker Of Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong Alliance? Details Here

Viewers and Netizens later lauded Arnab Goswami's move also discussed it widely on social media. Soon after the incident, Nishant Verma started to trend on Twitter for the same reason.

Salute to Arnab Goswami for throwing the garbage called Nishant Verma out of the program.



What a day, lovely!!!#SoniaSainiks — Rupesh Kataria 🇮🇳 (@RupeshKatariaRK) November 22, 2019

Another user appealed the channel to never call Nishant Verma for the debate ever again.

Well done

Dear Arnab👍

The way you kicked

out an insane guy

Nishant Verma from

the debate that

everyone likes.

And also do not call

him again.#SoniaSainiks😢 — गुरुजी (@BijayCbi) November 22, 2019

Another netizen said Nishant Verma was a 'migraine' for viewers and expressed his gratitude towards Republic Media Network

@RepublicTvArnab Congrats to Mr. Armab Goswamy for throwing out irritating and shouting Nishant Verma from the show. You have really relieved maigrane of your viewers. — Pralhad k sangamkar (@sangamkar_k) November 22, 2019

Nishant Verma is a 'political analyst' who is often called on Television debates to discuss politics. However, this is not the first time he was condemned for his comments on National Television. Nishant Verma has made similar comments in the past as well.

Also Read: 'Uddhav Thackeray Ready To Be Maharashtra CM' Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

Watch: Tariq Anwar Reacts To The Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena Alliance